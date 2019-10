Barcelona mayor calls for violence in Catalonia to stop

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The mayor of riot-stricken Barcelona has called for calm after violent protests by Catalan separatists again rocked Spain’s second largest city.

Mayor Ada Colau said Saturday that “this cannot continue. Barcelona does not deserve it.” Colau said Friday’s violence was worse than that of the four preceding nights.

Protesters are angered by Monday’s Supreme Court verdict that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison.

Radical separatists have clashed with police each night in Barcelona and other Catalan cities following large peaceful protests.

Authorities say over 400 people have been hurt, roughly half of them police officers, while police have made over 150 arrests.

Outnumbered police used tear gas and water cannon on Friday night to battle rioters in Barcelona, a major tourist destination.

