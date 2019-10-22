Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Berlin state government agrees on 5-year rent freeze

October 22, 2019 6:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s state Cabinet has agreed on a rent freeze for five years to counter rising rents in one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that Berlin’s left-wing coalition government wants to freeze the rent for apartments that were built before 2014.

Only a minority of Berliners own their homes or apartments, and rent has been rising sharply in the German capital in recent years, forcing many to move outside the city.

The city had been a low-rent mecca after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 opened the gates to the economically depressed former communist east of the city.

Advertisement

That gave rise to an influx of artists and others seeking a more bohemian way of life.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

The proposal needs state parliament approval.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified