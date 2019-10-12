Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Brexit negotiators set to work through the weekend

October 12, 2019 5:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British and European Union negotiators plan to work through the weekend to see if they can agree a Brexit deal in time for next week’s summit of EU leaders.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, approved an intensification of the discussions after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, said they could see a “pathway” forward following talks on Thursday.

European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday he could see the talks in Brussels going through the weekend, ahead of the EU summit, which starts Thursday.

The main stumbling block remains the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, the United Kingdom’s only land border with the EU. It has dominated talks ever since U.K. voters chose in 2016 to leave the EU.

Advertisement

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched