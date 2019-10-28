Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat that it accused of spying

October 28, 2019 11:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has expelled a Russian diplomat accused by the prosecutor’s office of spying.

Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said Monday it had asked the Russian ambassador in Sofia to recall a diplomat accused of spying. The prosecutor’s office said it had received information from the national security agency about the diplomat and an investigation “fully confirmed the allegations.”

It said since Sept. 2018, the Russian diplomat – first secretary at Moscow’s embassy in Sofia — had regular meetings with Bulgarians, including a senior official with access to classified information about Bulgaria, the EU and NATO, and had offered them compensation in exchange for the information.

Bulgaria, Moscow’s closest ally during the Cold War, has joined NATO and the European Union in the last decade but is still almost totally dependent on Russian energy supplies.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law