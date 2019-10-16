Listen Live Sports

Bus near Saudi holy city of Mecca crashes, killing 35 people

October 16, 2019 9:24 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Saudi Arabia say 35 pilgrims have been killed in a bus crash near the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that four others were injured in the crash.

The agency, quoting police in Saudi Arabia’s Medina province, said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road linking Mecca to the city of Medina.

It said the chartered bus carried Asian and Arab nationals, without elaborating.

Police were investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate cause for the crash.

Every able-bodied Muslim is required to perform the hajj, or Islam’s religious pilgrimage, to Mecca, home of cube-shaped Kabaa that Muslims pray to five times a day. Pilgrims also come during other times of the year as well.

