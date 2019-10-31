Listen Live Sports

Chile cancels climate, trade summits amid protest chaos

October 31, 2019 12:18 am
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has canceled two major international summits and says he will focus on restoring security and moving ahead in the coming days with an attempt to satisfy popular demands for better social services and a lower cost of living.

Thirteen days into a wave of protests that has left more than a dozen people dead and businesses and infrastructure damaged, the streets of Santiago were mostly calm on Wednesday night after Piñera’s announcement. A few thousand people protested outside the presidential palace.

It was unclear if the relative tranquility would continue Thursday.

The decision to call off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and U.N. global climate gatherings, planned for November and December, respectively, dealt a blow to Chile’s image as a regional oasis of stability and economic development.

