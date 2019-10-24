Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Chile’s shaken government makes concessions after protests

October 24, 2019 11:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s government is making more concessions as it tries to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances.

President Sebastián Piñera on Thursday announced a freeze on a 9.2% increase in electricity tariffs until the end of next year, a day after large protests and riots in the capital, Santiago.

Piñera acknowledged that economic measures aimed at easing public anger don’t “solve all the problems,” but he described them as “an important relief.”

At least 18 people have died in violence that began after a 4-cent subway fare rise that the Chilean government said was needed to cope with rising oil prices and a weaker currency.

Advertisement

The protesters’ agenda has expanded to include demands for improvements in education, health care and wages.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead