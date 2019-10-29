Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

China accuses US of ‘economic bullying’ over equipment ban

October 29, 2019 4:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the U.S. of “economic bullying behavior” after U.S. regulators cited security threats in proposing to cut off funding for Chinese equipment in U.S. telecommunications networks.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Tuesday said China would “resolutely oppose the U.S. abusing state power to suppress specific Chinese enterprises with unwarranted charges in the absence of any evidence.”

Geng told reporters that, “The economic bullying behavior of the US is a denial of the market economy principle that the U.S. has always advertised.”

The Federal Communications Commission votes next month whether to bar telecom companies from using government subsidies to pay for networking equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

Advertisement

The move mostly affects small, rural companies, since larger U.S. wireless companies do not use equipment from the two Chinese firms.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law