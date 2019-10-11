Listen Live Sports

China’s president in India for summit amid Kashmir tensions

October 11, 2019 5:00 am
 
MAMALLAPURAM, India (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in India for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time of tensions over Beijing joining Pakistan in opposing India’s downgrading of Kashmir’s autonomy and the ongoing lockdown in the disputed region.

Xi landed at the Chennai airport on Friday. India’s foreign ministry says Xi and Modi will meet at the seaside temple town of Mamallapuram for talks on regional and global developments later Friday and Saturday.

Their meeting in Wuhan in China in April last year also was preceded by tensions caused by a 10-week standoff between their armed forces on the Bhutan border.

India also is concerned about China’s moves to build strategic and economic ties with its neighbors Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and the Maldives.

