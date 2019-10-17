Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
China’s quarterly economy growth sinks to 6%, a 26-year low

October 17, 2019 10:13 pm
 
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth slowed to 6% over a year ago in the latest quarter, its lowest level in at least 26 years, amid a tariff war with Washington and weakening domestic consumer demand.

The figure reported Friday was down from the previous quarter’s 6.2%.

Chinese trade has suffered from U.S. tariff hikes in a fight over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology plans. But the biggest impact on growth appears to come from weakening domestic activity including factory output, investment and consumer spending.

The latest figure was the lowest quarterly growth since China began reporting such data in 1993.

