China’s September imports from US fall 20% amid tariff war

October 13, 2019 11:24 pm
 
BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade with the United States fell by double digits again in September amid a tariff war that threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

Customs data reported Monday show imports from the United States fell 20.6% from a year earlier. Exports to the U.S. market fell 17.8%.

The two sides agreed Friday to postpone further tariff hikes in their dispute over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology policies. But they reported no agreements on the basic disputes that sparked their 15-month-old fight.

