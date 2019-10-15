Listen Live Sports

Climate activists in London shift site but keep up protests

October 15, 2019 5:51 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters in London plan to keep up their campaign despite being ousted by police order from their Trafalgar Square encampment.

The Metropolitan Police had said Extinction Rebellion protesters and their tents must leave the square by Monday evening. The force said it was a “proportionate and reasonable” move to end a major disruption.

More than 1,400 people have been arrested since the group began blocking roads, bridges and airports in London a week ago to demand faster action on climate change. Most have been released without charge.

Extinction Rebellion said Tuesday it had “let the Trafalgar Square site go” but “the international rebellion continues.”

On Tuesday, a member of the group climbed atop an entrance to the Department for Transport to protest the downing of trees for a high-speed rail project.

