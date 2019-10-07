Listen Live Sports

Climate activists stage blockades in Berlin and beyond

October 7, 2019 3:34 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists with the Extinction Rebellion movement have blocked a central junction in Berlin at the beginning of what is billed as a wide-ranging series of protests for new climate policies.

Around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of the German capital’s Tiergarten park dominated by the landmark Victory Column, in a protest that started in the early hours of Monday.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have also set up a camp outside Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office ahead of what it called an “international rebellion” starting Monday. It says protests are planned in 60 cities worldwide.

Founded in Britain last year, the movement, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries.

