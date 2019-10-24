Listen Live Sports

Climbers rush to beat ban on Australia’s iconic rock Uluru

October 24, 2019 9:10 pm
 
ULURU, Australia (AP) — The sandstone monolith called Uluru that dominates Australia’s arid center has long been celebrated as a prized peak to conquer and a sacred site to be revered.

But the pendulum is scheduled to take a major swing away from the throngs of selfie-seekers toward the rock’s cultural significance to its traditional owners when climbing is banned later Friday.

The end of visitors enjoying the panoramic views of the incongruously flat Outback surrounds from the rock’s summit also marks indigenous Australians finding a new voice in national decision-making.

The ban has divided both indigenous Australians as well as the wider world.

The polarity of opinion has been highlighted in recent months as thousands of visitors have flocked to one of Australia’s most famous landmarks in unprecedented numbers to beat the ban.

