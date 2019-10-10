Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Croatian teachers go on strike over wages

October 10, 2019 4:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Teachers and other employees in Croatia’s schools have launched a strike demanding higher wages.

Unions say the strike is planned Thursday in all elementary and high schools in Croatia and will continue in certain municipalities in the coming days in a “circular manner.”

Teachers want a 6% wage hike, saying they are underpaid compared to other public sector employees. The government has offered an immediate 2% hike, and additional 2% in June, but the unions have rejected this.

Organizers say they will maintain the strike until their demands are met. There are about 1,000 schools in Croatia with tens of thousands of employees.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity