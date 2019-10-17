Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Cyprus police pick up 21 migrants who crossed dividing line

October 17, 2019 2:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say they have rounded up 21 people believed to be migrants who crossed over from the breakaway north of the ethnically divided island nation.

Police said the migrants hail from countries including Congo, Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan. They include at least one pregnant woman and seven youths.

They were spotted early Thursday in a suburb of the country’s divided capital after walking across a U.N. buffer zone separating the north from the internationally recognized south.

All 21 were taken to a migrants’ reception center on Nicosia’s outskirts.

Advertisement

Cyprus officials say most migrant arrivals to Cyprus come through the country’s northern part where Turkish Cypriots have declared independence that’s recognized only by Turkey.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the migrants were spotted Thursday, not Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico