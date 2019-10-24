Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Cyprus: Wealthy investors probed in golden passport scheme

October 24, 2019 8:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus government official says national passports granted to wealthy investors could be revoked if a new probe determines they didn’t meet eligibility criteria.

Cypriot passports have added appeal because holders become citizens of the European Union.

Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou says the Interior Ministry investigation will target a select number of so-called “golden passport” recipients. He says new information suggests they may have contravened the rules.

Prodromou said Thursday the individuals will be vetted again according to criteria that were used before the rules were altered earlier this year.

Advertisement

The government announced the probe following media reports that senior Cambodian government officials received Cypriot passports.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

The EU has instructed Cyprus to tighten background checks for the scheme that has generated approximately 7 billion euros ($7.79 billion) since its 2013 inception.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead