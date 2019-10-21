Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Czech spy agency says Russia built cyberattack network

October 21, 2019 6:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — The head of the Czech counterintelligence service says a Russian spying network that his agency broke up last year was meant to be used for cyberattacks against the Czech Republic and its foreign allies.

Michal Koudelka first spoke about his agency’s actions against the network last year.

Speaking Monday at a security conference in the lower house of Parliament, Koudelka says his service, also known as BIS, cooperated with police’s organized crime unit to completely paralyze the network that was created by Russia’s spy service.

The investigation in the case has not been completed and Koudelka has not given any further details on it.

Advertisement

He has identified the Russian and Chinese spy services as the biggest threats to his country.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska