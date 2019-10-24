Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Deadly Ethiopia unrest poses fresh challenge to Nobel winner

October 24, 2019 12:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader Abiy Ahmed is facing the most serious political challenge of his short rule.

Officials say dozens of people might be dead in two days of unrest caused by tensions between security forces and the country’s most prominent opposition figure.

Opposition figure Jawar Mohammed hints to The Associated Press he might raise the stakes by entering next year’s election.

But he says holding a vote in these conditions “is the most dangerous thing Ethiopia can do.”

Advertisement

Not two weeks have passed since Abiy won the Nobel for sweeping reforms that included welcoming home from exile Mohammed and other opposition figures who had been considered terrorists by the previous government.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Now ethnic tensions are emerging as long-held grievances are aired after the loosening of repressive controls.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead