The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Divisive UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow bows out

October 31, 2019 6:28 am
 
LONDON (AP) — It’s last or-derrrs for John Bercow.

The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons has become a global celebrity for his loud ties, even louder voice and star turn at the center of Britain’s Brexit drama. On Thursday he is stepping down after 10 years in the job.

Some lawmakers are sad to see him go, but others are delighted. With his innovative interpretation of the role, Bercow has become a hero to Brexit opponents, a villain to its advocates and a thorn in the side of Britain’s Conservative government.

Bercow biographer Sebastian Whale says “he is a speaker for the times. He’s divisive, abrasive and controversial.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Bercow had been “a great servant of this Parliament and this House of Commons,” even if they didn’t always see eye-to-eye.

