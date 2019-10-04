Listen Live Sports

Dog gong: UK honors US secret service dog for bravery

October 4, 2019 10:28 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A retired US Secret Service dog who helped protect President Obama in the White House has been honored in Britain for his bravery.

The veterinary charity PDSA Friday gave its Order of Merit to Hurricane. He was accompanied by handler Officer Marshall Mirarchi for the gala ceremony.

PDSA director Jan McLoughlin said Hurricane had a “truly outstanding career” and “went above and beyond the call of duty when an intruder tried to gain access to the White House.”

McLoughlin says: “Despite suffering a ferocious assault, he never faltered from his duty.”

The awards program started in 2014. Hurricane is the 31st recipient.

