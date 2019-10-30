Listen Live Sports

Dutch construction workers protest environmental rules

October 30, 2019 7:44 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of Dutch construction workers are protesting restrictions they say are crippling their industry, the latest large-scale demonstration against the government’s environmental policies.

A park in The Hague filled up early Wednesday with trucks, diggers, cranes and construction workers in orange high-visibility jackets.

The industry is protesting government limits on nitrogen emissions and rules about transporting sand and earth contaminated with tiny amounts of chemicals known as PFAS, which are used in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items.

In recent weeks, Dutch farmers also have staged two demonstrations against government environmental rules.

Teachers also are planning a nationwide strike next month to protest their working conditions.

The government has pledged to relax some of its guidelines to help builders.

