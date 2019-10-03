Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dutch police arrest suspect in slaying of lawyer

October 3, 2019 10:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of involvement in the shooting last month of a lawyer, a slaying that shocked the nation.

Police said Thursday the suspect was arrested Tuesday in the investigation into the Sept. 18 killing in Amsterdam of lawyer Derk Wiersum.

Police did not elaborate on the suspect’s identity or his suspected role in the slaying.

Wiersum represented a witness in a criminal case against suspected underworld bosses accused of involvement in a string of killings. The witness was involved in one of the hits but cut a deal with prosecutors to provide evidence in return for a lighter sentence.

Advertisement

Police also say they have found the suspected getaway vehicle used after Wierseum’s killing and that they do not rule out further arrests.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday