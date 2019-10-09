Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ecuador’s president seeks negotiation; more protests planned

October 9, 2019 9:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s president says his government is negotiating with dozens of indigenous groups that are at the forefront of protests against fuel price increases.

President Lenín Moreno said late Tuesday that he will not resign despite widespread discontent that led him to move government operations to the port city of Guayaquil from the capital, Quito.

Moreno says the dialogue is difficult because so many indigenous groups are involved.

Ecuador’s political crisis shows no signs of abating. Labor groups say they will stage a national strike Wednesday, although economic activity in much of the country has already been stalled by clashes, blockades and other disruptions.

Advertisement

Violence started last week after Moreno ended fuel subsidies, leading to price increases. The government says about 570 people have been arrested.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity