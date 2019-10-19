Listen Live Sports

Ethiopia’s Nobel-winning leader launches million-copy book

October 19, 2019
 
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister is launching a book of his ideology, with one million copies already printed.

Saturday’s launch again raises concerns among some in the East African nation that a cult of personality could spring up around Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who announced sweeping political reforms after taking office last year.

The book called “Medemer” aims at inclusivity and consensus in a country with scores of ethnic groups and a rising problem of ethnic unrest. The book comes as the country faces a national election next year.

Abiy’s book is launching both in Ethiopia and the United States, which has a large diaspora community.

Exhibitors in the capital, Addis Ababa, have told The Associated Press they were forced out of a conference hall for the launch.

