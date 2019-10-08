Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

EU competition chief: ready to act on digital tax

October 8, 2019 9:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the bloc should agree on a tax to ensure global digital companies pay “their fair share” in Europe.

Vestager, who has been designated to continue her work in the new European commission, said during her confirmation hearing by EU lawmakers that “we want these taxation rules to be based on a global agreement. But if that’s not possible by the end of 2020, then we are prepared to act.”

Vestager will also oversee the bloc’s digital policy if she is confirmed.

The EU is trying to find a way to tax big companies that do huge business across the continent but pay taxes only in the EU nation where their local headquarters are based, often a low-tax haven like Luxembourg or the Netherlands.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded