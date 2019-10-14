Listen Live Sports

EU negotiators continue to discuss Brexit as deadline looms

October 14, 2019 2:22 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Ireland says that a Brexit deal may be possible in the coming days, after technical teams from Britain and the European Union worked through the weekend.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said early Monday in Luxembourg that “a deal is possible, and it is possible this month. May be possible this week. But we are not there yet.”

Coveney insisted it was essential to give the negotiators time to iron out the remaining difficulties which largely center on the border between Ireland and the UK’s Northern Ireland.

He added that “there is still a lot of work to do.”

EU leaders will meet on Thursday and Friday to see whether a deal is possible ahead of the Brexit deadline of Oct. 31.

