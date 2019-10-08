Listen Live Sports

EU observers say Kosovo election was orderly, transparent

October 8, 2019 5:53 am
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — European Union observers say they consider Kosovo’s Sunday election to have been “well-administered and transparent.”

The left-wing Movement for Self-Determination, or Vetevendosje, won the election, overcoming the former independence fighters who governed post-war Kosovo.

But the party did not garner enough votes to rule on its own and has asked the ex-opposition Democratic League of Kosovo to form a coalition.

A team of 108 EU observers monitored the election countrywide and said in a preliminary report Tuesday that the voting as “orderly.”

They added, however that “the electoral process for Kosovo Serbs fell short of … international standards” due to intimidation of smaller ethnic Serb parties by the main Srpska List party, supported by Serbia’s government.

Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia is not recognized by Belgrade.

