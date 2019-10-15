Listen Live Sports

EU’s Barnier says Brexit deal still possible this week

October 15, 2019 2:44 am
 
LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The European Union’s Brexit negotiator says a divorce deal with the United Kingdom is still possible this week but that the British government needs to come forward with a legal text.

Michel Barnier said ahead of a meeting with EU foreign ministers that the main challenge now is to turn British proposals on the complex issue of the border on the island of Ireland into something binding.

Barnier said Tuesday that it is “high time to turn good intentions into a legal text.”

EU leaders are meeting for a two-day summit in Brussels from Thursday. Brexit will top the agenda as the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline looms.

“Even if an agreement will be difficult — more and more difficult, we think — it is still possible this week,” Barnier said.

