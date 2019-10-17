Listen Live Sports

Farrow books sells across Australia despite legal threat

October 17, 2019 3:55 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Ronan Farrow’s new book is being sold in Australia despite threats of defamation lawsuits that the Pulitzer-winning journalist believes led some Australian retailers to drop the bestseller.

“Catch and Kill” covers events leading to Farrow’s New Yorker magazine expose of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Farrow’s book also makes repeated references to former National Enquirer editor in chief Dylan Howard, whose lawyers sent letters to Australian booksellers threatening lawsuits.

Amazon Australia and Booktopia declined to comment Thursday on their decisions not to sell Farrow’s book.

A number of smaller Australian book retailers received the letters, but most did not.

Lawyer Andrew Thorpe, who signed the letters, did not respond when asked by AP who had received them.

