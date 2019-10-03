Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Finnish media: Leader ‘ice-cold strong’ in Trump encounter

October 3, 2019 2:50 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish media on Thursday praised their president’s performance at a Washington news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump as “ice-cold strong” as he stoically endured Trump’s heated comments on the U.S. impeachment inquiry.

The U.S. president used large chunks of their joint news conference on Wednesday to talk about the situation with Ukraine, leaving his guest sidelined. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto stood calmly by while Trump answered questions about his controversial phone call with Ukraine’s leader.

“Ask him a question,” Trump irritably told a reporter, pointing to his counterpart.

Thursday’s TV show “Morning Finland” on MTV3 widely covered the Trump-Niinisto meeting, because its U.S. correspondent at the news conference asked Niinisto a pointed question: “What kind of favors has Mr. Trump asked from you?”

Advertisement

“I think you mean the other way around,” Trump quickly replied.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Finnish tabloid Iltalehti said the Finnish leader wisely did not interfere with U.S. domestic politics and “Trump’s nightmare.” Finland’s largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, said Niinisto’s “poker face held well.”

Another tabloid, Ilta-Sanomat, cited a body language expert as saying the two leaders had seemingly good chemistry. It also said Niinisto came out with honors from his meeting with the “explosive” U.S. leader.

Helsingin Sanomat also said the news conference showed “two parallel realities” and suggested that Trump “shout less to make reporters hear better.”

But some in Finland wondered whether Niinisto’s comment that “Mr. President, you have here a great democracy. Keep it going on” was an accurate commentary on the current U.S. political climate. Niinisto said he was only referring to past U.S. history.

To some U.S. observers, Niinisto looked uncomfortable at times. Yet the Finnish leader later described the news conference to media outlets as “very pleasant.”

After seeing footage of the news conference, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted that he felt bad for the Finnish leader and said “Today, we are all Sauli Niinisto.”

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday