Fire hits UNESCO royal stables in Italian city of Turin

October 21, 2019 4:51 am
 
ROME (AP) — Firefighters say a fire has burned about one-fourth of the roof of Turin’s Cavallerizza Reale, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the center of the northern Italian city, hitting an area of the building once used for the royal stables.

Firefighters rushed to the scene early Monday and managed to put out the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to Adriana Rinaldi, a spokeswoman at the scene, the fire started around 8 a.m. and burned through a portion of the roof before firefighters were able to put it out. Teams are still trying to secure the area.

The building was abandoned in the past few years. Another fire hit the same part of the site in 2014.

