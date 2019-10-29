Listen Live Sports

French government: Seize guns to reduce domestic violence

October 29, 2019 11:40 am
 
PARIS (AP) — A French government commission examining domestic violence has called on authorities to begin confiscating firearms from individuals following the first complaint of family violence levied against them.

That proposal was among 65 recommendations unveiled Tuesday to tackle a seemingly intractable problem in France, where government statistics report a woman is killed by her partner every three days. The prime minister launched a nationwide effort to address the issue in September.

Other proposals include awareness campaigns, mandatory reporting by health professionals who witness signs of domestic struggle, and new protocols for police officers responding to complaints.

French gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa called the recommendations an important step toward “a system of zero tolerance” for all forms of domestic violence, including psychological and economic harassment.

The recommendations now go to various government bodies to consider and codify.

