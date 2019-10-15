Listen Live Sports

French lawmakers to vote on giving IVF to lesbians, singles

October 15, 2019 9:09 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s lower house of parliament is set to adopt a bill that would give single women and lesbian couples access to in vitro fertilization and related procedures.

The vote on France’s bioethics bill, including measures on assisted reproduction, is being held later Tuesday at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has a majority.

French law currently allows such procedures only for infertile heterosexual couples, leading many women to seek IVF access in other countries where they are legal.

Sandrine Rudnicki, 38, the single mother of a 10-month old, went to Denmark to conceive her daughter through IVF. She said she’s “delighted” that the procedure will finally be legalized in France because the current situation makes her feel that her family is “not accepted.”

The bill will then go to the Senate.

