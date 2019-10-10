Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

George Clooney calls Trump’s quip on Kurds ‘pretty shocking’

October 10, 2019 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — George Clooney says he was appalled U.S. President Donald Trump partly justified the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria by stating Kurds “didn’t help us with Normandy” during World War II.

The politically active Hollywood actor, director and producer told a business seminar in Finland’s capital on Thursday that he found Trump’s words from a day earlier “a pretty shocking statement.”

Clooney accused Washington of leaving the allies of U.S. forces in Syria to deal alone with Turkey’s military offensive.

He said: “I’m horrified at the idea we would say that after having Kurds fight our battle for us – because we don’t want to send troops there – and then say, ‘OK, you’re on your own.'”

Advertisement

Clooney was interviewed at the Nordic Business Forum in Helsinki.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign