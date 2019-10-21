Listen Live Sports

German official: EU decision on Brexit extension days away

October 21, 2019 2:40 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister is suggesting it will be a few days before the European Union decides whether to grant a delay to Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson grudgingly sent a letter seeking an extension of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline after Parliament slammed the brakes on his effort to push through a new divorce deal.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier noted on Deutschlandfunk radio Monday that Johnson’s government will attempt to get a vote on the deal this week. He added “we will have somewhat more clarity in the coming days, and we will then exercise our responsibility and quickly make a decision.”

He said he wouldn’t have a problem with an extension by “a few days or a few weeks” if that rules out a no-deal Brexit.

