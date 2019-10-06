Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German regulators question emissions of Mercedes vans

October 6, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Daimler is facing questions about the possible illegal manipulation of diesel emission readings, focused on its popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.

Bild newspaper reported Sunday that Germany’s KBA vehicle regulatory authority has written the company warning that 260,000 Sprinters, sold up until 2016, may be affected.

Daimler confirmed to the dpa news agency that the KBA has scheduled a hearing to address the issue, which Bild said would likely lead to a recall.

The Stuttgart-based automaker last month was fined 870 million euros ($957 million) by city prosecutors over the certification of diesel cars whose emissions didn’t comply with regulatory requirements.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore