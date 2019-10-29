Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German restaurant accidentally serves hash cake at funeral

October 29, 2019 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a funeral in eastern Germany ended on an involuntary drug high when mourners were accidentally served hash cake.

Rostock police said Tuesday after the burial in Wiethagen, the funeral party went to a restaurant for coffee and cake, as is customary in Germany. But after eating the cake, 13 people experienced nausea and dizziness and needed medical treatment.

A police investigation revealed that the restaurant employee in charge of the cakes had asked her 18-year-old daughter to bake them. However, the mother accidentally took the wrong cake from the freezer to the funeral. She took a hash cake that the teenager had made for a different occasion.

Police said the 18-year-old is under investigation.

Advertisement

The incident happened in August but wasn’t published earlier out of respect for the mourners.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid