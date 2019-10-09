Listen Live Sports

Global plan unveiled to better tax multinationals

October 9, 2019 8:40 am
 
PARIS (AP) — The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has proposed a plan to overhaul the way multinationals – particularly tech giants – are taxed to make sure they pay their fair share in countries where they do significant business.

The plan from the Paris-based OECD, which advises 134 countries on policies, comes after France and the United States agreed in August to find a way to better tax digital businesses by mid-2020.

The OECD proposal would re-allocate some taxes to countries where giant companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple “have significant consumer-facing activities and generate their profits.”

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said: “We’re making real progress to address the tax challenges arising from digitalization of the economy, and to continue advancing toward a consensus-based solution.”

The OECD’s framework will be presented to finance ministers of the G-20 in Washington next week.

