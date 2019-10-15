Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Haiti president breaks silence, says will not resign

October 15, 2019 6:23 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — President Jovenel Moïse broke his silence Tuesday and said it would be irresponsible for him to resign amid Haiti’s unrest, which has entered a fifth week of deadly protests that have paralyzed the economy and shuttered schools.

Moïse said during a surprise news conference at the National Palace that he was constitutionally elected and would relinquish power only through a legal process like elections.

His speech was directed in part at thousands of protesters angry over corruption, inflation that has hit nearly 20% and the dwindling of basic supplies including gasoline. Joining the call for the president’s resignation are business groups, church leaders and human rights organizations.

Moïse reiterated that he is open to any negotiations leading to a peaceful resolution of the political crisis, saying that the opposition should agree to a dialogue with his government to address the country’s problems.

Advertisement

“However long it takes, I am ready for dialogue. We don’t want to have another 1986,” Moïse said, referring to the year that then President Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier fled Haiti following lengthy demonstrations against his regime.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

During his speech, Moïse said Haiti is “worse off” than it was from 2004 to 2015, the years following the ouster of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

Opposition leaders immediately rejected Moïse’s bid for talks, saying his offer was “not credible” as they called for more street protests to force his resignation.

Moïse spoke on the day that the U.N.’s Mission for Justice Support in Haiti ended its mandate, marking the first time since 2004 that there is no U.N. peacekeeping operation in Haiti. The U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti will take its place and play an advisory role.

The last time Moïse spoke publicly was nearly three weeks ago during a 2 a.m. televised address, which further angered Haitians demanding a change in government.

After his speech, a couple hundred protesters marched through the capital of Port-au-Prince, while others watched as artists painted murals memorializing victims under a bridge that has served as the starting point for demonstrations.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department