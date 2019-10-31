Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hong Kong in recession as protests slam retailers, tourism

October 31, 2019 4:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONG KONG (AP) — Business has plunged in Hong Kong’s shopping districts after more than four months of protests.

The government announced Thursday that the city is in a technical recession after it contracted for a second straight quarter.

The once-common lines of Chinese shoppers outside luxury stores are gone.

Jewelry stores have no customers, and a tailor is dipping into his own pockets to pay his shop’s staff.

Advertisement

Related businesses like transportation are also languishing.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

The outlook is for the economy to shrink in 2019, with no end to the turmoil in sight.

At times, the protests have crippled major infrastructure, shutting down the airport, subways, main roads and tunnels.

Hong Kong’s government-owned rail operator, MTR, has been stopping evening subway service hours earlier than usual — further reducing consumer spending.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR