Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hong Kong protesters clamor for release of detained activist

October 9, 2019 12:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONG KONG (AP) — Several hundred masked protesters chanting for revolution have gathered at Hong Kong’s High Court for the appeal hearing of an activist sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police.

Edward Leung is among a generation of young political activists who emerged after 2014’s failed nonviolent protests over Beijing’s decision to restrict elections.

Leung has been an advocate of independence for Hong Kong, which reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Supporters outside the court Wednesday hoped for his release.

Advertisement

Leung was sentenced in June 2018 for his role in a Feb. 8-9, 2016, outbreak of violence in the city’s working-class Mong Kok district.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded