The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Hong Kong tells US not to interfere after Congress OKs bills

October 15, 2019 10:35 pm
 
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government says the U.S. Congress shouldn’t interfere in the territory’s affairs, after the House passed three bills showing U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters.

A government statement Wednesday defending Hong Kong’s political system came before the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, was to deliver an annual address laying out her policies.

She wasn’t, however, expected to yield to key demands of protesters who’ve been demonstrating since June.

The House approved the bills Tuesday with separate voice votes. One condemns China’s intrusions into Hong Kong’s affairs. Another requires annual reviews by the U.S. secretary of state of Hong Kong’s special economic and trade status. The third would ensure U.S. weapons aren’t used against protesters.

The response from Hong Kong’s government said, “foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form.”

