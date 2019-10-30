Listen Live Sports

Hungary nixes NATO statement on Ukraine due to minority spat

October 30, 2019 7:34 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has vetoed a joint NATO statement about Ukraine because it didn’t mention the “deprivation of rights” of the Hungarian minority in the neighboring country.

At the same time, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rejected criticism that Hungary’s relationship with Russia is too cozy or that Hungary advocates for “pragmatic relations” with the Russia because “we are Russian spies.”

Szijjarto said that such comments were “laughable insults on part of our Western friends.”

Hungary says that changes to Ukrainian education and language laws curtail minority rights and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government is also at odds with Ukraine because it rejects allowing ethnic Hungarians there to hold dual citizenship.

Szijjarto’s comments came before a visit to Budapest later Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

