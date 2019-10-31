Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Intimate Freud letter up for sale reveals his softer side

October 31, 2019
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — A newly discovered handwritten letter by Sigmund Freud is set to go on sale in Jerusalem.

The June 21, 1938 letter, written in German, shows a little-known sentimental side to the father of modern psychoanalysis. It was sent weeks after Freud fled the Nazis in his native Austria and moved to London.

The letter was written to philanthropist Margaret Stonborough-Wittgenstein, a friend and patient from back home. In it, he sympathizes with her over the suicide of her ex-husband and appears to seek a glimpse of life back in Vienna under Nazi rule.

The letter is to be auctioned on Dec. 3, with a $6,000 opening bid.

