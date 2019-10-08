Listen Live Sports

Italian lawmakers back policy to reduce their number

October 8, 2019 12:58 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Italy’s parliament has approved to cut the number of lawmakers, an overhaul that has been advocated by the anti-establishment 5-Star movement.

The reform — approved Tuesday by 553 votes to 14 — will cut the total number of lawmakers by almost a third, from 945 to 600. It was a flagship measure promised by the anti-establishment 5-Stars, which in August forged an uneasy ruling coalition with the country’s centre-left Democrats.

The 5-Stars have always pledged to tackle wasteful spending and say the cut will deliver savings of 300,000 euros ($330,000) a day.

Italy has the second-highest number of lawmakers in Europe after the U.K., with 630 elected lawmakers in the lower house and 315 in the Senate.

