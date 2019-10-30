Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Japan justice minister resigns in election fraud scandal

October 30, 2019 9:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s justice minister has resigned over election fraud allegations involving his wife, also a lawmaker, and about his own gift-giving allegations reported in a tabloid magazine.

Katsuyuki Kawai submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier Thursday, becoming the second minister of Abe’s Cabinet to resign in one week over election-related scandals.

Isshu Sugawara resigned as trade minister last Friday over allegations that he and his aides offered money and gifts to his supporters in violation to election law.

The Weekly Bunshun reported that Kawai’s wife, Anri, is alleged to have paid her staff allowances exceeding legal limits.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR