World News
 
Johnson returns to London to drum up support for Brexit deal

October 18, 2019 4:02 am
 
LONDON (AP) — After winning the support of European Union leaders for his new Brexit deal , Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back in London to try to secure backing from the fractious British Parliament.

Johnson returned overnight for what is expected to be a busy Friday attempting to persuade lawmakers to vote for the divorce deal.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was up early drumming up support.

He told the BBC: “We’ve got a real opportunity now to get Brexit delivered faithful to the referendum, move on as a Government, and I think as a country, and lift the clouds of Brexit.”

Raab says the government has not given up hope of winning the support of its Northern Ireland ally the Democratic Unionist Party, which has rejected the new deal.

