Lawyer: Frenchman with ties to Epstein will talk

October 7, 2019 1:15 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — A lawyer says French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, once a frequent companion of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is available to talk to judicial officials.

Brunel’s lawyer, Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt, said Monday that her client has notified the Paris prosecutor’s office that he’s at the disposition of judicial officials. He did so before French officials opened a full investigation into the Epstein case. Previously Brunel’s whereabouts had been a mystery.

Epstein killed himself Aug. 10 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation in August into any possible Epstein victims in its territory and Brunel is of potential interest to investigators. In September, police searched Karin Models, which Brunel founded.

Dreyfus-Schmidt said Brunel “firmly contests accusations in the press” and “will reserve his statements for justice officials.”

