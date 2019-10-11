Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
New fresco with gladiators discovered in Pompeii

October 11, 2019 10:40 am
 
ROME (AP) — Archeologists have unearthed a well-preserved fresco depicting gladiators in action in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

The new discovery — located in the Regio V site, north of the archaeological park — was unveiled Friday. It’s not open to the public yet.

The fresco was found on a wall beneath the stairwell of what was probably a tavern frequented by gladiators.

It’s the latest discovery in the Pompeii park, which has yielded dozens of discoveries.

Italy’s Culture Minister, Dario Franceschini, noted that “a few years ago Pompeii was known around the world for its negative image… Today’s story is one of redemption.”

Pompeii was a once-flourishing city that was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.

